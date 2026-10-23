Tennessee voter ID requirements: What you need to bring to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're heading to the polls, you'll generally need to have a federal or state ID with your name and photo — although there are some exemptions.

These requirements apply to both early voters and those voting on Election Day.

Here's a breakdown of the ID requirements:

What kind of ID do you need to bring to the polls?

Several types of photo IDs are accepted at the polls. Even if they are expired, you can still use the following IDs to vote, according to the secretary of state's office:



Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

If you're a first-time voter who registered to vote online or by mail, you'll also need to bring one of these if your ID is expired:



Copy of a current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Other government document that shows the your name and address

What IDs won't be accepted?

Some IDs may show your name and photo, but can't be used at the polls:



Student IDs

Library cards

Photo IDs issued by other states

Photo IDs issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to non-U.S. citizens

Any other ID not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

What are the exemptions?

There are some exceptions to the ID requirements:



Voters who vote absentee by mail — you can view those requirements here

Residents of a licensed nursing home or assisted living center and who vote at the facility

Hospitalized voters

Those with a religious objection to being photographed

Those who are indigent and unable to obtain a photo ID without paying a fee

What happens if you forget your ID?

According to the secretary of state's office, you'll still be able to vote via provisional ballot. You'll then have two days to come back to the election commission office to show one of the accepted forms of photo ID.

For more information and FAQs on ID requirements and what to do if you don't have an acceptable form of ID, visit this page.