Pop duo Aly & AJ make a push for gun safety after being caught in the crossfire of a mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After getting caught in the crossfire of a deadly shooting, pop duo Aly & AJ have been pushing an important message about gun safety.

They're asking for fans topledge to always ask if there is an unlocked gun in their presence, specifically if they're visiting someone's home.

The singers, plus partner Northwell Health, believe the simple measure can prevent more kids from getting hold of a loaded gun and causing an accident.

Statistics show an estimated 4.6 million kids live with unlocked loaded guns and that 85 percent of younger children killed by firearms are killed in their own home. Locking up guns and ammo plays a significant role in reducing possible injury.

The campaign idea started after Aly & AJ's tour bus was in the center of a mass shooting in Sacramento last April. Six people were killed and a dozen were hurt. The pair took that difficult situation and are now working to turn it into something good.

During their most recent tour, they've been taking a moment at the end of their show and asking people to pull out their phones to pledge to start having these tough conversations.

"It's really getting people to feel comfortable. You know we're encouraging people that if you don't feel comfortable, say that Aly & AJ asked you to ask. Say that to your doctor or your therapist. Say that, maybe you send it on a text or DM if you're not comfortable with face-to-face discussion," said the duo.