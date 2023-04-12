Popular downtown Nashville parking garage temporarily closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A popular parking garage in downtown Nashville shuts down unexpectedly, and many people are left scrambling to find a place to park.

The downtown Nashville Public Library garage on 6th Avenue North closed Tuesday morning after structural issues were discovered.

The Nashville Downtown Partnership is the garage manager of Metro Nashville’s Library Garage. A spokesperson said professional engineers began assessing a structural issue at the garage, and out of an abundance of caution the garage has been temporarily closed. The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) is assisting with the inspection.

The Nashville Public Library is not impacted by the issue and will remain open. Monthly library parkers can show their pass to the attendant at the garages located at 310 and 210 Commerce Street and receive free parking from April 11 until April 15. Daily visitors will need to find another location to park.

With reasonable prices and a central location in downtown, the garage is typically used by by valet drivers at the Renaissance Hotel, Nashville Predators fans heading to games, and nearby restaurant owners. Many were surprised to see the closed sign on Tuesday morning.

"I was bummed," said Gabrielle Harman, a Nashville resident. "I was kind of driving around looking for other places to park. I think I will still come to the library, but I may also look for books at other locations first before coming to this one."

"We have loads of stuff to carry, so instead of just walking across the street, we will now have to carry it a little bit longer distance," said Thanh Trac, who just opened up a pop up store inside The Boba Bar on Church Street called Egg Drip.

There is no timetable for when the garage will reopen. NDOT will post all updates on social media.