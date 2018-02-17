Popular Hillsboro Village Bakery Provence Closes Its Doors

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 40°
Word spread Friday that the popular shop Provence Breads and Cafe in Hillsboro Village has suddenly closed.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Word spread Friday that the popular shop Provence Breads and Cafe in Hillsboro Village has suddenly closed.
Employees at the bakery told us that management told them that today would be their last day, after 22 years in business.
While it's unclear why the longtime bakery is closing its doors, an employee there says changes in the neighborhood are no secret.
"I mean, the rent's going up here, it's becoming a really go-to spot for a lot of people," said Addie Carroll.
Provence isn't the only place to close its doors this week. Soulshine Pizza Factory in Midtown closed last Sunday, and Pied Piper Eatery in East Nashville will close this Sunday.