Popular Murfreesboro bar closing after 40 years as owner retires

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of Murfreesboro's oldest venues is closing its doors as the owner prepares for a new chapter in life — retirement.

The Boro Bar and Grill, a staple in the community located across from Middle Tennessee State University, has built a loyal following since it opened 40 years ago.

Lee Roberts, the 76-year-old owner who began building the bar's reputation in 1985, has decided it's time to step away.

"We just celebrated our 40th anniversary," Roberts said.

Known for good burgers, beer, and especially live music, The Boro has become a beloved institution for local musicians and patrons alike.

Joey Fletcher, who started performing at The Boro when he was 21 years old, credits the venue with changing his life. Now 39, Fletcher has a deep connection to the establishment.

"Other people dreamed about playing the Ryman and stuff like that, but I'm very content playing the Boro. I love it here," Fletcher said.

The musician acknowledges the significant impact Roberts has had on the local arts scene.

"He's left a mark on the community here, the musicians here, the music scene," Fletcher said.

Roberts feels the timing is right to end his long career behind the bar.

"At 76 years old, I thought it was a good time as any to hang up the bar towel," Roberts said. "If I want to quit, why not now. There's no magic in 41 years. I don't want to be here at 45 years and definitely not going to be here 50 years."

The future of the venue remains uncertain.

"I didn't want to be the one to tell everybody we're closing," Roberts said. "I told everybody I'm retiring, and I'll let somebody else step in to decide if we stay open or not."

After four decades, Roberts expressed gratitude to those who supported The Boro over the years.

"I want to thank you community of Murfreesboro and Nashville for positive comments they've made about the Boro," Roberts said.

The Boro's last day will be July 5. Leading up to the closing, the bar will offer drink specials, and everything inside will be up for grabs during an inventory clearance sale.

