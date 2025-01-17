Popular Nashville family-owned bagel shop plans to expand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When practically all of Nashville was frozen last January, Niko and Becca Bendaj hoped their business would be successful.

Less than a year later, with lines on weekends stretching around corners and into back hallways of their building on Robertson Avenue, they announced the second location of Benji's Bagel and Coffee House.

They'll move the bagel production to East Nashville, where they will have more space than their location in The Nations. They'll keep that location, but this will allow them to serve more people.

"We are so happy that we did it," said Niko.

The couple met in New York City. Niko was born in Albania but moved to New York to pursue a career in finance. Together, the two frequently visited a bagel shop in Queens and knew they one day wanted to open their own.

They were young and in love. They not only wanted a business together, but they wanted a family.

So, enter five-year-old Benji and two-year-old Stela.

“Actually I think people assume Niko is Benji," Becca said. "That’s one thing that is hilarious too. They’ll call on the phone and be like is Benji there? And we just know that it’s solicitations, right?”

Little do those callers know...

“Benji is obviously five years old who goes to daycare," Becca said.

Amid the cream cheese, coffee, bagels and baked goods, there's something that is what the couple is most proud of.

“Nothing more rewarding to us than the kids seeing what we’re doing here," Niko said.

Benji and Stela are slowly learning the business. Benji has learned to say "behind" when he runs behind someone in the kitchen. Stela will get there eventually! Right now, she loves throwing dough around in the kitchen.

This was a story where I wanted to follow the kids around the bagel shop. Want to see those precious moments? They're hard to write out, so I suggest watching in the player above.

They began this venture with two kids — both under the age of five years old.

“We signed the lease when Stela was like three months old," Becca said.

They agree it's important for Benji and Stela to see hard work in action. They want to show them responsibility and teamwork.

"To all the parents out there, this is the most rewarding part," Niko said.

Benji's Bagel and Coffee House plans to open their East Nashville location in the summer.

