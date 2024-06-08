Popular Nashville hockey referee remembered after battle with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As a player, coach and longtime referee at the Centennial Sportsplex, Mike O'Neil was a big part of the Nashville hockey community.

He reffed youth and adult games for more than 25 years.

After a four-year battle with cancer, Mike died earlier this week.

Even so, many say he won't soon be forgotten, especially in the place chose to spend his time.

"Cancer couldn't keep him away from what he loved," said Frank Wright, the ice rink facility coordinator at Centennial Sportsplex who worked closely with Mike.

He explained that before and after his diagnosis, Mike would still always come to the rink to officiate or play in a hockey game.

"As far as an official goes, not many will have a smile on their face while they're doing the game," said Wright.

"And Mike a lot of times did have that smile on his face!"

Mike's brother, Scott O'Neil, says Mike was loyal to the game and to his family.

He was a proud father of four, and he always played hockey tournaments with his brothers.

"Life is so short and people take it for granted. I know I did," said Scott. "I wish I would have called him every day..."

He continued his message to remind you to call, visit and hold your loved ones close while you can because you never know what will happen.

His family will have a memorial service that will also be a free skate at Centennial Sportsplex Sunday morning from 10 to 11. They say anyone who knew Mike is free to come.

"He'll definitely always have a presence here at the rink," Wright said.

