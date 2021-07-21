Porter Road Butcher expands business amid pandemic meat boom

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Porter Road Butcher operation is expanding business amid an online meat ordering boom.

During the pandemic, customers could get pasture-raised food delivered to their door. "The folks who have been buying from us online for the last year have really adapted to us as their butcher shop which is amazing," said Chris Carter, co-founder of Porter Road Butcher.

Carter said they picked up customers across the country as grocery stores faced shortages. "We actually ship all our steaks and chops fresh never frozen," he said.

With an emphasis on sustainability, it clicked for meat aficionados. "Even our insulation is a corn-based material that you can wash down the drain," Carter said

The business' revenue more than doubled in the last year from the meat-delivery boom. "It was really important to us to not raise prices, or do any of those things, through the pandemic," Carter said. It sounds like it worked. Now, they're moving into a 28,000 square foot USDA processing facility in Princeton, Kentucky. It's five times larger than their current one.

"Today we have 53 employees, once we move into the new facility, we’ll have add another 30 to that roster," Carter said.

As part of their wholesale operation, they also supply several local restaurants like Arnold's Country Kitchen and Lockeland Table. The East Nashville butcher shop is still going strong too. Their 10th anniversary is in September.