Portland business shelters officers during road repair

PORTLAND, Tn. (WTVF) — A portion of Highway 109 was closed Sunday morning after a water main break caused the road to collapse.

Portland Police say the highway was closed from Market Street to Jackson Road.

While officers redirected traffic, two local businesses got them through the mess, including Jack's Barber Shop.

"We get to the red light across the road and there is sirens and the fire department and police," remembered master barber Angela Brown, who was on her way to Bible Study. "It looked like every city worker in Portland was here."

It took no time at all for Angela to open up her doors and give the police and fire departments a place to warm up.

Portland Police posted a thank you note to the business on Facebook hours later.

"It just goes to show you little acts of kindness go a long way," said Angela.

The neighboring business, Brown Mechanical Service, also opened up their doors for officers.

The roadway they were working on is now clear.