Portland Homicide Suspect Killed In Kentucky

10:33 PM, Jan 12, 2018
56 mins ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. - A man wanted in a homicide in Portland has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Allen County, Kentucky.

Reports stated the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore, tried on Friday to get into several homes in Allen County.

Deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded and confronted Whittemore.

Authorities said Whittemore displayed a weapon toward officials who fired at him. He was killed in the shooting.

Whittemore had been wanted in the homicide of 33-year-old Miranda Whittemore. Her body was found at a home on Smith Road in Portland on Thursday.

Further details were not released as the investigation remained ongoing.

