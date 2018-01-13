Portland Homicide Suspect Killed In Kentucky

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 20°
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. - A man wanted in a homicide in Portland has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Allen County, Kentucky.
Reports stated the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore, tried on Friday to get into several homes in Allen County.
Deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded and confronted Whittemore.
Authorities said Whittemore displayed a weapon toward officials who fired at him. He was killed in the shooting.
Whittemore had been wanted in the homicide of 33-year-old Miranda Whittemore. Her body was found at a home on Smith Road in Portland on Thursday.
Further details were not released as the investigation remained ongoing.