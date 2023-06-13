Portland Medical celebrates birthdays for 23 patients in their 90s

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — To celebrate years of healthy living, Portland Medical group threw a birthday party for all 23 of their patients in their 90s.

"I knew we had a lot of patients that were older or in the 90s but I had no idea we had 23 patients that have been our patients and most of them for a long time. And so I thought it was a reason to celebrate," explained Portland Medical Nurse Practitioner Liza Nazarenus.

Nazarenus said she always enjoys visiting with these patients that at their age come to their office for regular visits every three months.

"This is the generation when they come to the office, they come early, they're all dressed up like they're going to church and hair done," Nazarenus said. "I mean, there aren't any other generations that are like this generation does this celebrate them. I think it's pretty amazing."

Claire Kopsky Twenty-three patients at Portland Medical are in their 90s and gathered to celebrate and share the highlights of their life.

Her father Dr. John Taylor used to run the practice before retiring and remembers treating many of those nearly two dozen patients.

"If you provide good care and treat the patients like family, they'll want to keep coming back," said Taylor. "It was neat to see the friendly faces and the hugs and and people said, 'Oh, we just miss you,' and and I missed them and of course they've changed some they've gotten older as we all have, but it was good to see them."

The practice hosted their patients for a meal and for the chance to share about what they marked their 90+ years of life by.

"It's wonderful. To be at home. My friends all know that I make a lot of cakes. I make about 135 every year," explained 96-year-old Parnell Suttle.

Also 96 years young, Irene Brooks said, "I'm still standing in my own home and keeping it clean and don't do a lot of cooking that they bring my food in and stuff like that. I do my own laundry. So my own clothes and put them out away. So I know where they are!"

Claire Kopsky Portland Medical Nurse Practitioner Liza Nazarenus and her father Dr. John Taylor

Coley and Mildred Brown have been married for 71 years. Both at 92 years old they said their secret to living into their 90s was, "There's lots of things to that now. It was working and taking care your health."

The Portland Medical team said they agree.

"All of our patients that are in their 90s None of them are in a wheelchair. They're all still mobile. A lot of them live independently. Most of them are still driving their own cars and taking care of their own household. And so I think that's pretty amazing, because it's not just that they're 90 they're still 90 and active."

To see more scenes from the one-of-a-kind party, visit Portland Medical's Facebook Page.

Claire Kopsky Portland Medical celebrated all their patients in the 90s in and effort to highlight the milestone to living into that decade.