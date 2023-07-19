Blue suede and bowling shoes: One local Elvis tribute artist bowls a perfect game

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Aaron Tornquist puts on his bowling shoes and steps up to a lane, rarely is there a pin left standing.

He does not show off, probably because he does not want to make the other bowlers jealous.

"Something like that," Aaron said.

It is hard not to be when you see some of his score sheets. You will see a lot of strikes and spares, but once there were 12 in a row. A perfect game.

When he is not bowling, you may catch him wearing a pair of blue suede shoes.

Aaron the amazing bowler, is also Aaron the Elvis tribute artist.

All over his room, you will spot Elvis from posters to the bedspread.

"I'm the Elvis everyday guy," he said.

The memorabilia of his life and Elvis' can be spotted throughout the house, including his perfect game ball and a pin showing his highest scores.

"It doesn't matter who I am because like one person can make a difference it doesn't matter who they are," Aaron said.

