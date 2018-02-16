"I've probably gotten 30 e-mails at least of people reaching out if their dog was on this property. It seems to be an epidemic," said Michael Cunningham with ARC.
Experts said most stolen dogs are taken to be resold or to bred, but a percentage do go to fight or to be used as bait dogs to train fighters in the blood sport.
ARC's Haisley said it's a horrible fate -- restrained by a heavy collar "... until they are pulled off that chain, thrown in the ring to fight another dog. If they win they end up back on the chain. If they lose. They die."
The priority for law enforcement has become tracking down those responsible for the fighting ring in Humphreys county -- inflitrate the network and to rescue more dogs.
Those with lost or stolen pets can review photos of the rescued dogs on the Animal Rescue Corp. website. If you suspect dog fighting in your neighborhood, please contact the police. Dog fighting is a felony.