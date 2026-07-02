Potato chip recall upgraded to FDA's highest risk level over salmonella concerns

(WTVF) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a recall of more than 650,000 bags of Zapp's and Dirty potato chips to its highest warning level over potential salmonella contamination.

The Class I recall means there is a reasonable chance that consuming the products could cause serious illness or death.

The recalled chips were sold nationwide and include several Zapp's and Dirty brand flavors:



Product Size(s) Best By date(s) Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch 1.5 oz Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2026 2.5 oz Aug. 3, 17, 31, 2026 8 oz July 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 2026 Zapp's Salt and Vinegar (60-count) 1.5 oz bags Aug. 3, 10, 2026 Zapp's Big Cheezy 2.5 oz, 8 oz Aug. 31, 2026 Dirty Salt and Vinegar 2 oz Aug. 3, 10, 2026 Dirty Maui Onion 2 oz Aug. 8, 2026 Dirty Sour Cream and Onion 2 oz Aug. 31, 2026

Utz Quality Foods voluntarily recalled the chips in May after learning a seasoning ingredient made with dry milk powder could potentially contain salmonella.

The company said no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled chips. They should throw them away or contact Utz for a refund.