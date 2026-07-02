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Potato chip recall upgraded to FDA's highest risk level over salmonella concerns

FDA upgrades potato chip recall to highest risk over salmonella concerns
FDA
FDA upgrades potato chip recall to highest risk over salmonella concerns
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(WTVF) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a recall of more than 650,000 bags of Zapp's and Dirty potato chips to its highest warning level over potential salmonella contamination.

The Class I recall means there is a reasonable chance that consuming the products could cause serious illness or death.

The recalled chips were sold nationwide and include several Zapp's and Dirty brand flavors:

ProductSize(s)Best By date(s)
Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch1.5 ozAug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2026
2.5 ozAug. 3, 17, 31, 2026
8 ozJuly 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 2026
Zapp's Salt and Vinegar (60-count)1.5 oz bagsAug. 3, 10, 2026
Zapp's Big Cheezy2.5 oz, 8 ozAug. 31, 2026
Dirty Salt and Vinegar2 ozAug. 3, 10, 2026
Dirty Maui Onion2 ozAug. 8, 2026
Dirty Sour Cream and Onion2 ozAug. 31, 2026

Utz Quality Foods voluntarily recalled the chips in May after learning a seasoning ingredient made with dry milk powder could potentially contain salmonella.

The company said no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled chips. They should throw them away or contact Utz for a refund.

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