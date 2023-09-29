Potential government shutdown threatens nutritious benefits for over 130,000 moms in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In just over 24 hours, the threat of a government shutdown looms over Tennessee, putting the food security of more than 130,000 moms at risk.

As the deadline for a congressional agreement approaches, concerns are mounting about the potential consequences of a government closure on vital nutritious assistance programs for women and young children.

Volunteers and staff at Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee are bracing themselves for potential disruptions in their mission to feed those in need.

However, they fear they may have to pull even more food off their shelves if the federal government shuts down.

With less than two days left until a shutdown, Congress's failure to agree on a plan to keep the government operational has left many Tennesseans worried.

Kimberly Molnar, Chief Operating Officer at Second Harvest, expressed her concerns, stating, "Right now, countless Tennesseans already struggle with hunger even before the government shutdown, so we are preparing by having emergency food boxes on hand."

The impact of a government shutdown would be far-reaching.

Not only would federal employees working without pay potentially turn to organizations like Second Harvest for assistance, but also families relying on federal assistance programs would be affected.

One program facing the threat of budget cuts due to a government shutdown is the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which serves nearly 7 million moms and their children nationwide. In Tennessee alone, over 131,000 families rely on WIC benefits to put food on their tables.

Signe Anderson, a representative of the nonprofit Tennessee Justice Center, which works closely with these vulnerable families.

"We're letting families know that the program might look a little different come the first of October."

Anderson says starting October 1, if the government shutdown becomes a reality, WIC benefits could see a significant reduction. Currently, every child receives $25 per month, while moms receive at least $44 per month for fruits and vegetables. However, if the shutdown occurs, these benefits could plummet to just $10 for children and $12 for pregnant and post-partum moms.

For now, the Tennessee Department of Health has assured that Tennessee WIC is operating normally, and WIC Clinics remain open and continue to take appointments for eligible parents with young children applying for assistance.

It's worth noting that regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and social security payments will not be impacted if the government shuts down this weekend.

Nonetheless, the looming uncertainty regarding the fate of critical food assistance programs remains a significant concern for thousands of Tennessee families.