Potential WNBA team in Nashville inspires young basketball players

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new pro sports team could soon call Nashville home!

The potential ownership group, which includes some true star-power, submitted a bid to bring the next WNBA team to Music City.

The team would be called Tennessee Summitt, in honor of the legendary Lady Vols' head coach who won over 1,000 games and 8 national championships.

For some young local basketball players, the news inspires them to work even harder.

"It's one of my dreams [to be in the WNBA]!" said 6th grader Presley Palmer.

"It's a lot of excitement definitely, and it just gives me a very big goal to work towards," added 7th grader Alexa Bullard.

The sports club they play at has posters on the wall of Alysha Clark and Crystal Dangerfield, players who once practiced on their courts before making it to the WNBA.

"Players that came from our small area, that was already such a big deal. To have an actual team based in Middle Tennessee would be incredible for the whole state," said Jackie Bullard, Alexa's mother.

If the bid is successful, the team will begin in summer 2028.