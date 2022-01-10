Pothole season is upon us. Here is what you need to do

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the snow and ice melt from this past weekend's winter storm, commuters will be back on their routes. If you are out on the road, keep an eye out for any developing potholes.

"We typically see potholes immediately after a snow event especially if there are single-digit temps and then a quick thaw with rain like we saw this weekend. We begin addressing/repairing potholes as soon as the weather event is over. Across the region, crews were out making repairs this weekend and will continue to do so until they’re complete," the Tennessee Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Depending on where you are, either the city or state can fix them.

During the winter, the state said they use a cold mix to fill in potholes because you can't get hot asphalt until the spring. This is one reason why a recently filled pothole may reopen.

If you ended up hitting one and your car gets damaged, you are not alone. According to Consumer Reports, more than 3 million drivers have pothole-related damage each year. That comes with a price tag of $3 billion.

In Tennessee, if you hit a pothole and see damage you can make a claim with the Tennessee Department of Treasury. You have to be able to prove the road crews had enough time to repair the pothole and didn’t fill it.

In 2020, there were 1,035 pothole claims. Only seven were approved, ending with more than $3,000 paid out.

But sometimes when you are driving you may not have the ability to safely make it around the pothole.

If that is the case, car experts with Consumer Reports said check your tires looking for cuts, blisters or bubbles. If you see anything you should replace your tire.