Power outage reported at two voting locations in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County Elections Commission is reporting that there is a power outage at the Bellevue Library and Bellevue Middle School.

They want to remind voters that this doesn't mean they can't vote there, but to be patient as they conserve battery power until reinforcements arrive and work to process voters.

You can find your polling location and other voting details here!

