Watch Now
News

Actions

Power outage reported at two voting locations in Davidson County

Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
TMJ4
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted at 12:28 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 13:28:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County Elections Commission is reporting that there is a power outage at the Bellevue Library and Bellevue Middle School.

They want to remind voters that this doesn't mean they can't vote there, but to be patient as they conserve battery power until reinforcements arrive and work to process voters.

You can find your polling location and other voting details here!

Be sure to tune in to our election coverage tonight at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel5+ and streaming platforms, and from 8 to 9 p.m. on NewsChannel 5, NewsChannel 5+ and streaming platforms.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book