Power restored as ice lingers in western Tennessee counties

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Western parts of Middle Tennessee were some of the hardest-hit areas with ice knocking out power to more than 1,000 homes.

Most had their power restored this morning after a night where freezing rain shut down entire communities.

Several stores closed early in Stewart County and many other communities to prepare themselves for Thursday's wintry mess. Roads were relatively clear on the way to Dickson from Nashville, but that’s when flurries picked up.

Slush covered the roads and that meant slick spots for drivers. The further northwest NewsChannel 5 drove, the more ice the station found. Nothing compared to what was here last night, according to drivers we spoke with.

They told NewsChannel 5 it was tough getting around, especially on some of the secondary roads.

Cathy Teeter closed down the Hiroad gas station early to make sure she got home in time.

Her power was out for an hour, but she was more concerned with customers she knows struggled to find food and shelter.

“Especially for a lot of our elderly. I know a lot of people come down here and get propane and stuff like that. It was dead here last night. So I think a lot of people took the warnings that the sheriff’s office put out to stay off the roads so they wouldn’t get hurt,” Teeter said.

If it wasn’t the ice and it wasn’t the snow, it was the tree limbs falling onto the road. County officials cut as many as 60 trees to get rid of hazards in the way of drivers.