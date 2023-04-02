Powerful storm destroys Readyville post office, general store, historic mill and dozens of homes

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 300 volunteers have signed up to pick up up debris in Readyville after Friday night's bad storm.

Extremely strong winds Friday into Saturday damaged 30 homes and completely destroyed another ten. No one was killed and two people received minor injuries.

Miraculously, a few homes were spared. A homeowner said he can't believe he slept through the storm.

"I didn't know the trees were laying over here. I didn't know how close they come to killing me," said Tom Cunninghman, a long-time resident.

Russell's Market, a grocery store at the Rutherford-Cannon County line, was leveled. Russell Reed is in disbelief. He's owned it for 44 years.

"Our daughter — when our store was being built — she learned to roller skate after the floor got hard," said Russell Reed. "Yeah, it seems unreal at times."

Relatives of Reed's set up a GoFundMe for the owner.

The Readyville Mill which dates back to 1812 was taken out by the storm. The post office at the center of the community was also heavily damaged.

"It'll take a toll. It will always be in the back of our minds," Reed said.

Volunteers are needed to help clear properties. If you would like to help, you are required to check in each day at New Hope Church of Christ on Murfreesboro Road for an assignment.