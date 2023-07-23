Prayer vigil for 18-year-old Austin Peay football player who died in car crash.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — There will be a prayer vigil Sunday evening to honor an 18-year-old football player from Lascassas who died in a car crash Friday.

Jeremiah Collins was a freshman football player at Austin Peay State University getting ready to start the new season, and was a breakout football star at Oakland High School his senior year, where the vigil will be held.

Metro police said he died in a single-car crash on Briley Parkway West. His pick-up truck left the road and rolled multiple times when he tried taking the I-24 West Clarksville exit.

APSU released a statement saying their prayers are with Collins' family. Head Football Coach Scotty Walden said the team is devastated by the loss and that Jeremiah was, "an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day."

The vigil at Oakland high school is at 5 p.m. on the football field. People are asked to bring their own candles and red, blue, and black balloons to release together.

Organizers of the vigil said he will be remembered as a brother, friend, teammate and an amazing man.