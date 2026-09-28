Pre-schoolers at Goddard School become reporters for World News Day

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every newscaster with a long career has that story of how it all started. Well, one thing's for sure. A crew in Gallatin has a pretty great headstart.

"You ever been interviewed about your job before?" I asked Rachel Reyes, assistant director at the Goddard School of Gallatin.

"First time!" she said.

"The mission is to get them kindergarten-ready," Reyes said of the school.

I wasn't the one who'd be conducting the full interview with Reyes. Her students would be.

"You never know what children ask!" Reyes laughed.

True, and Reyes was about to get asked questions by five reporters who are four-years-old.

It was happening for this certain holiday. September 28 is World News Day.

Reyes and the children sat around an anchor desk under a banner for the Goddard Good News Network.

"Do you have homework?" one of the kids asked Reyes.

"Absolutely not."

"Do you get to take a nap?" another child asked.

"Good question! Absolutely not, but sometimes I want to!"

"What did you pack for lunch?" a little girl asked.

"I packed Hattie B's leftover!"

"Where did you start at Goddard?" asked another child.

"It'll be seven years in January that I've been here," Reyes said.

Reyes explained this is more than just a little fun on World News Day. This is teaching communication skills.

"And thinking outside the box!" Reyes nodded. "That's what reporters do, they ask questions."

There's no way Reyes would rather share her story than through this team of intrepid reporters.

"When did you decide you wanted to be a teacher?" a boy asked.

"I would have to say when I had my own children," Reyes answered. "I have four, and I just love to see them grow. I just have a love for children. I get to witness you guys get big from six weeks all the way to five-years-old and see how much that you guys learn."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.