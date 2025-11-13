Predators’ Adam Wilsby gives us a hometown tour — and a taste of Sweden’s ‘fika’ tradition

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (WTVF) — We are on the road with the Nashville Predators as they play the Penguins in the NHL Global Series Friday and Sunday in Stockholm.

When you are going from Smashville to Sweden, who is better to give you a lay of the land than a native son? Look no further than Predators Defenseman Adam Wilsby.

Somehow I was able to convince Adam to step away from his family and friends long enough to go on a brief walk through the historic downtown and stop at his favorite spot for fika. Oh yeah, we learned that fika is a Swedish tradition that involves taking a break from the day – even at work – to get a cup of coffee and a sweet treat, most often a ‘kanelbulle’ or cinnamon bun.

It is a tradition I 100% support and think we should bring back to the U.S with us. But, it was really cool to get to know Adam and more about his upbringing in Sweden, his favorite traditions and what the opportunity to play NHL games here at home in front of his family and friends means to him.

I hope you enjoy our chat and a little glimpse of Adam’s hometown of Stockholm in the video player above on your next fika!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at steve.layman@newschannel5.com.