Predators celebrate 615 Day with party, silent auction at Ford Ice Center to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators celebrated 615 Day with a 12-hour event benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

June 15, known locally as 615 Day, celebrates Music City's area code.

615 Day is a perfect time to reflect on the strength of Nashville. Together we have overcome challenges through our generous spirit and the strength of our community. There is no city in America better positioned for the years ahead than Nashville. pic.twitter.com/XOdgOyqOQA — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 15, 2021

The festivities started at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and included a parking lot party at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue, along with family-friendly activities including ice skating. The event also included a silent auction featuring sports merchandise and signed Predators apparel with 100% of proceeds going directly to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.