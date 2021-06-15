Watch
Predators celebrate 615 Day with party, silent auction at Ford Ice Center to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:50:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators celebrated 615 Day with a 12-hour event benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

June 15, known locally as 615 Day, celebrates Music City's area code.

The festivities started at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and included a parking lot party at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue, along with family-friendly activities including ice skating. The event also included a silent auction featuring sports merchandise and signed Predators apparel with 100% of proceeds going directly to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

