Predators to host three-day Winter Park ahead of Stadium Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of Tennessee's first outdoor hockey game, the Nashville Predators will host a free, three-day, family-friendly Winter Park February 24-26.

"This is the first NHL outdoor game in our state of Tennessee. And we want everyone to join in on the festivities. It's a lot to be excited about. First time ever here at Nissan Stadium," said Claire Francis, Nashville Predators senior director of marketing.

The Nashville Predators are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium on February 26.

"From the moment we found out that we're hosting the NHL Stadium Series game, we were thrilled... Our players get the chance to play their favorite game in front of over 60,000 people right here in our home city," explained Francis. "We truly get the opportunity to show everyone what Nashville can do, how Smashville can throw a party."

The party will begin Thursday afternoon when Bridgestone Winter Park opens at Walk of Fame Park.

"The main thing are the live performances. We've got some pretty big acts... And then we have like autograph signing, so appearances by Predators alumni, our broadcast team will be out there and then we've got a bunch of food sampling and games," explained Francis.

BEXAR, Borderline Natives, Cody Parks and The Dirty South, JEVERSON, Kat & Alex, and Parmalee are just a few of the acts that will play at Bridgestone Winter Park on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"We're going to have a dozen live musical performances at Bridgestone Winter Park from all different genres," Francis explained.

That Thursday evening, Bridgestone Winter Park will also host a watch party for the sold-out game inside Bridgestone Arena celebrating the number retirement of Pekka Rinne.

The NHL's Black Hockey History Trailer will also be at Winter Park, as well as the Vezina, Clancy, Presidents’ and Campbell Bowl trophies.

Bridgestone Winter Park hours:



Thursday, Feb. 24: 3:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25: 4:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

"We hope that everybody will join in and celebrate these milestones for our team and for the sport of hockey in our state of Tennessee," Francis said.

Click here to purchase tickets for the NHL Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium on February 26.