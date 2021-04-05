Pregnant Vanderbilt nursing student urging folks to think about getting flood insurance

Middle tennessee is reeling from the aftermath of last week's storm.

Hannah McGrew is a nurse-midwife student set to graduate this spring from Vanderbilt.

She and her husband are expecting their first child this July.

They recently just bought a new house on Bramblewood drive in Crieve Hall.

"We closed on Thursday and moved over the last few days and that Saturday at 3 we just moved in the last of our boxes to the lower room," McGrew said.

Around midnight Sunday, within 15 minutes, McGrew says the storm flooded their home with three feet of water.

"The water came in so quickly we weren't sure how high it was going to rise so we got our dogs and put them in the attic and I got up," McGrew said.

They do not live in a flood zone so they were not advised to get flood insurance.

McGrew says the damage will now cost them $25,000.

"We lost a lot of furniture, half of family photos, our wedding books got destroyed," McGrew said.

Overwhelmed, McGrew urges folks to think about getting flood insurance even if you're not in a flood zone.

"I think that we hope this doesn't happen again but expect it will so we went ahead and started process to get flood insurance," McGrew said, "the other issue is the city infrastructure is lacking."

The silver lining is she and her baby are safe.