Pregnant Woman, 3 Children Die From Flu In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pregnant woman in Tennessee has passed away due to the flu, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Details were not released, but officials confirmed the death, as well as the deaths of three children in the state associated with seasonal flu for the 2017-2018 flu season.

The Department of Health released the following statement:

“We cannot provide any additional information about any of these cases or patients. We express our deepest condolences to these families.



Both children and pregnant women are among the groups of people at highest risk for complications from seasonal flu. Flu activity is now widespread across Tennessee and the U.S., and we urge anyone over the age of six months old who has not yet had a flu vaccination this flu season to get one now.”

Flu vaccines have been provided at county health departments at no charge, and Department of Health officials said they’re widely available at a number of health care providers.

For more information on the flu, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online.