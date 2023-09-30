Preparations underway for inauguration celebration at Public Square Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An inauguration celebration featuring Nashville's new Mayor, Vice Mayor and Metro Council members will be held Saturday at Public Square Park downtown.

The event is called "Nashville Coming Together" and will also feature live music, food trucks, and highlight organizations and departments from across the city.

Friday afternoon crews stayed busy setting up tents and stages for the event.

The Festival of City Services runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature food trucks, kids activities from Kidsville, live performances, plus information and demonstrations from various Metro departments and services.

The inauguration ceremony for Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Vice Mayor Angie Henderson and Metro Council Members begins at 11:30 a.m., and will also include performances by Cassadee Pope and Morgxn.

Immediately following the inauguration ceremony, attendees are invited inside the courthouse for a chance to meet and take a photo with Mayor O'Connell. All participants will go through courthouse security, so small and/or clear bags are encouraged.

Additional scheduled performances include:



10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - Nashville Public Library's Puppet Truck

11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Liberated Grounds, Chrissy Kirkwood (Drum Circle Facilitator), Sarah Atehnhan (Aerial Artist), and Alanna Royale

12:30 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. - Stratford High School Marching Band

1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Nashville Public Library Story Time: Music and Movement

Saturday will be a free fare day on all WeGo Buses, and there will be eight park-and-ride meet-up locations across the city. Participants are encouraged to ride the bus, a bike, or scooter to the event. Free shuttles will also be departing from Lot A at Nissan Stadium to the corner of Union St. and 2nd Ave. N., beginning at 10 a.m.

Participants can also park at the Metro Courthouse/Public Square Garage for $5, or the downtown Library Garage on 6th Ave. North for $10.

The full inaugural ceremony will be streamed live at stream.nashville.gov.