Prepare now so your family is ready for emergencies later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We want you to be ready for anything life throws your way. That's why September is Emergency Preparedness Month.
The goal is to take time now, when things are calm, to make a plan and think about your own individual needs in a time of crisis.
I spoke with the Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Patrick Sheehan about what we can all do to stay safe.
"Disasters are going to happen. They happen everywhere in the world, so you can't really escape from them anyplace, and in Tennessee, we're not immune to that," Sheehan told me. "Obviously we've had many storm disasters, flood disasters. So, just knowing what kind of risks you face is really important."
Starting September 17th, 300 emergency go-kits will be distributed to better prepare Tennesseans who have vision and hearing loss. Those will be given out at Vocational Rehabilitation locations across the state. The kits will include a Midland Weather Radio and Midland Strobe Light & Pillow Shaker Attachments.
TEMA is also part of an annual event on disaster readiness next week. The Upper Cumberland Emergency Preparedness Expo is on Saturday, September 14th from 10AM to 2PM at the Cane Creek Sports Complex in Cookeville.
For more information from TEMA, click here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at carrie.sharp@newschannel5.com
