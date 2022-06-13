Preparing for record high temperatures this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dangerous heat is expected this week, with temperatures feeling like they're in the triple digits all week.

It will be important to take precautions for your safety and to check on children and senior citizens.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is urging everyone to take precautions. They think it is especially important when working outside and doing strenuous work. Hydrate often, wear light-colored clothes and take frequent breaks in the shade.

The National Weather Service forecasts extreme heat for Metro Nashville and Davidson County. The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said in extreme heat, your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, which can lead to death. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.

The city's protocol to activate mobile or stationary cooling stations happens once the heat index reaches 110 degrees for a prolonged period.

However, during extraordinary circumstances like reports of several heat-related illnesses, this plan can be activated for public safety.

Tips and reminders from The Nashville Office of Emergency Management:

For Children:



Never leave your child alone in a car, not even for a minute or if the car is running.

Keep your car locked when you are not in it, so kids don't gain access.

Create reminders by putting something in the back seat next to your child, such as a briefcase, purse, cell phone or your left shoe.

If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.

Set a calendar reminder on your electronic device to make sure you dropped your child off at daycare; develop a plan so you will be alerted if your child is late or a no-show.

For Older Adults:



People aged 65 years or older do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Older adults should stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, contact your local health department, or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area like city community centers, libraries and other public buildings.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling source when it’s extremely hot outside.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask them how much you should drink during hot weather.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Do not engage in very strenuous activities and get plenty of rest.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

For Pets:

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) [aspca.org] you should know:

