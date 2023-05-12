Preparing for the 82nd annual Iroquois Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 82nd annual Iroquois Steeplechase is back Saturday, and thousands are getting ready to join the mid-state tradition.

Tailgating starts as early as 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony starts at noon with the first race at 1 p.m.

Some people may have lost count of how many times they have come to watch the races, but for others, this may be their first time, so it is always good to review what to bring.

First, rain is expected on and off throughout the day. Be prepared to come in shoes you do not mind getting muddy and bring your rain jacket or poncho to keep dry.

Even if it will be a little cloudy, always remember to bring plenty of water to drink, sunscreen and having sunglasses with you would not hurt in case the sun peaks through.

No glass containers of any kind are allowed so remember that when preparing to tailgate.

Finally, come in your best spring fashion and hats!

Since 1981 the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt has been the number one beneficiary of this event, receiving more than $11 million from the Volunteer State Horseman's Foundation proceeds.

The race also benefits the Foundation for the Horse whose goal is to improve the health and welfare of horses, and Friends of Warner Park which helps preserve the park grounds.

For those excited to watch the horses race, the competition is expected to be tight with horses from all over the world on the three-mile track.

However, one horse people should keep an eye on is Snap Decision. He has already won twice at the Iroquois Steeplechase and it is possible people could witness history Saturday according to Chairman Dwight Hall.

"If he wins, he would have won it three years in a row. And if he does win he would only be the second horse to have won three times. So it's going to be historic if he's able to win," said Hall.

Tickets are still available to witness it all. Head to iroquoissteeplechase.org to get yours.