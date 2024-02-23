Preserving History: Tennessee man fights to keep family land

CUNNINGHAM, Tenn (WTVF) — In the heart of rural Montgomery County lies a piece of history that stretches back more than a century. The land, known as Cabin Row, has been a symbol of resilience and heritage for Kamal Muhammad's family, who have owned property in the area for over 100 years.

Now, Kamal Muhammad finds himself in a battle to preserve what remains.

Cabin Row, nestled near Old Highway 48 in rural Cunningham, holds within its soil the stories of the past.

Built along its roads were cabins that once housed slaves, marking a painful yet significant chapter in American history. Despite the passage of time, many descendants of those enslaved still call this area home, but the echoes of the past are fading.

The story of Cabin Row traces back to the plantation era, with a historical marker offering a glimpse into its past.

John McAllister, a slave owner, emancipated over 60 of his slaves in the late 1820s, granting them a thousand acres of land, but they had to go to Illinois to gain their freedom.

The property changed hands over the years, passing through different owners, but its significance remained unchanged.

For Muhammad, this land is not just an inheritance; it's a testament to the resilience of his ancestors. However, the landscape is shifting.

"I come back; I've seen the change and its progress more and more every year," said Muhammad. "They're losing their land, delinquent taxes, they're selling it off. And it's just a shame."

The struggle to hold onto Cabin Row is deeply personal for Muhammad. After his great-great-uncle Phil Davis purchased 33 acres in 1907, the land passed down through generations until Kamal's aunt fell behind on taxes, leading to an auction. Though efforts were made to reclaim the land, it has dwindled from its original size to a mere 14 acres, with recent losses to county expansion exacerbating the situation.

Despite the challenges, Muhammad remains steadfast in his resolve to protect this piece of history.

"I'll never let this go. These few acres I got left, as long as I'm living, they'll never get it," he said.

Currently, Muhammad is trying to secure sole ownership of the property; he has paid the taxes on the property for more than two decades.



He has requested that right from other family members but says there are few that want the land auctioned off for the money.