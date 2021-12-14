President Biden grants federal aid to nine Tennessee counties impacted by tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the mass of storms and tornadoes that devastated Tennessee and Kentucky on December 10 and 11, President Joe Biden has granted an emergency declaration to Tennessee, making available federal assistance to nine counties in the state.

Governor Bill Lee announced the approval of federal aid Tuesday morning.

The declaration makes Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart and Weakley counties eligible for federal funding reimbursement on emergency measures taken in response to the disaster.

The declaration also provides that, if necessary, the Federal Emergency Management Agency may offer direct operational assistance to those counties.

Upon further evaluation, FEMA can make additional designations for aid. Gov. Lee has also requested FEMA aid for debris removal in the declared counties.

Gov. Lee has said Tennessee would seek a Major Disaster Declaration for any jurisdictions that qualify. If granted, that would make FEMA's public assistance and individual assistance programs available to any that qualify.

To help storm survivors find resources and support, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has made a December severe weather recovery web page.