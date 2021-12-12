Watch
NWS confirms 6 tornadoes touched down in Tennessee

WTVF
Damage near Sneed Road in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021.
Kingston Springs damage
Posted at 4:16 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 17:16:16-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teams with the National Weather Service confirmed yesterday and today six tornado touchdowns in Tennessee.

Dickson County
Dickson County saw two tornadoes, one classified as an EF-2 reaching 135 miles per hour, and the other reaching 110 miles per hour as an EF-1 in the Burns area.

Cheatham County
Another EF-2 touched down in Kingston Springs, causing heavy damage and reaching wind speeds of 125 miles per hour.

Davidson County/Wilson County
An EF-1 tornado touched down at Percy Priest Lake and ran into Mt. Juliet reaching wind speeds of 105 miles per hour.

Perry County/Hickman County
Perry County saw an EF-1 touch down and reach Bucksnort in Hickman County with 100 mile per hour wind speeds. Another tornado in Hickman County touched down as an EF-0 with 85 mile per hour winds.

According to a report from TEMA, Tennessee remains in a Level 3 State of Emergency as officials assess the damage in approximately 20 counties.

