President Joe Biden expected to announce 6-pronged approach to combating COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New federal COVID-19 mandates are on the way. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a six-pronged approach to combating COVID-19; including new announcements on mandates and testing

While Biden has encouraged businesses to require vaccines for workers, officials said there is more the private sector can do to encourage people to get the shot.

Some examples would be requiring proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, and other venues.

The White House has repeatedly said there won't be a federally mandated vaccine passport, but President Biden’s announcement later today will impact everyone in the country.

“Some of that will be related to access to testing, some will be related to mandates, some will be related to how we ensure kids are protected in schools. There will be new components that, sure, will impact people across the country,” White House Press Secretary’s Jen Psaki said.

Administration officials have been working over the past few weeks to determine ways the government could make it easier for businesses to apply those requirements.