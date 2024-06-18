Press conference planned to discuss Metro Councilwoman's No Confidence resolution toward Metro Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Councilwoman Joy Styles has filed a No Confidence resolution for Metro Director of Finance Kevin Crumbo and Metro Director Wallace Dietz for the mishandling of grant funding due to what she says is "personal grievances and personal relationships."

A number of organizations are supporting this resolution, and plan to hold a press conference on Public Square at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Council Members, Artists and Community Activists plan to speak to demand that action to be taken.

“A culture change in overdue within Metro Nashville government as it pertains to race, equity and anti-racism practices, and the individuals that maintain status quo problems cannot be the same individuals to provide solutions,” said Styles.

Last summer, the agency pledged grant money to a diverse group of art organizations, and many applicants apparently have still not been paid. The group claims they are almost out of time to use the money because awards are required to be used by June 30th.

In the notice of this vote of no confidence Styles says the confusion has broken the trust between the city and the arts community and needs to repaired.