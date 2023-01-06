Previous Arcade Post Office services moved to new Broadway location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that all P.O. Box and retail operations at the Arcade Post Office in Nashville will be relocated to a new location on Broadway starting Monday.

The new location for former Arcade Post Office customers will be 901 Broadway in Nashville and operations will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.

The U.S. Postal Service says Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to retrieve all P.O. Box mail and packages from the Arcade Post Office and should be collected before 5 p.m.

All services for former Arcade Post Office customers will remain the same at the new location on Broadway.

The Broadway Post Office will be open for retail service from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the post office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

P.O. Box customers can access their boxes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the post office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Current P.O. customers at the Broadway Post Office do not need to take any action regarding their mailing address. The current P.O. Box numbers and Zip Code - 37219 - will remain the same and all keys will work on assigned boxes, says the U.S. Postal Service.