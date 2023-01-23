Price at the pump jumps almost 18 cents across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The average price of gas in Tennessee has jumped up nearly 18 cents, according to AAA. The statewide gas price average is now $3.15, which is 42 cents higher than one month ago, and about 11 cents higher than one year ago.

Tennessee is still the eighth least-expensive market in the nation.

Only 15% of the state's stations have gas priced below $3.00. The lowest 10% cost $2.96 for regular unleaded, while the highest 10% charge $3.40 for regular unleaded.

The most expensive metro markets are Johnson City ($3.19), Cleveland ($3.19), and Nashville ($3.18). The least expensive metro markets are Morristown ($3.08), Knoxville ($3.08), and Chattanooga ($3.13).

The national average for gas prices is $3.42, which is 33 cents higher than one month ago and ten cents higher than one year ago.

One reason that prices are going up is increased demand. Milder weather seems to be encouraging more drivers on the road.

"Our local gas prices are continuing to be volatile thanks to strong gains in crude oil pricing," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. "We're seeing higher crude oil prices based on the belief that fuel demand will ramp up as China reopens its economy. Since China is the largest oil importer in the world, and oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand can have an effect on the prices we see at the local gas pump. It's very likely that the volatility in our pump prices will continue again this week, and where prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week."