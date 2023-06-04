Pride festival held at Riverwalk Park in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia hosted a Pride month celebration like never before.

On Sunday, Columbia Pride put on a Pride festival in Riverwalk Park. There were more than 40 vendors and drag performers took the stage.

In 2021, Columbia hosted a block party downtown.

Roughly 48 hours before Sunday's festival, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker — who was appointed by former President Donald Trump — ruled Tennessee's new strict drag show law is unconstitutional. The drag ban would have prohibited adult cabaret performances in public or around kids.

Organizers had invited drag queens even before the ruling.

"We weren't going to be bullied back into the closest over it. We think it was unethical and we saw that with the judge striking that down the other day," said Lukas Banks, an organizer.

Festival-goers also applauded the judge.

"You know what? I danced on the couch just like Tom Cruise! I was just so happy. I was so elated," said Gillian Palmer.

Columbia's Pride festival also included a kids area, beer tent and DJ.

The friendly community event was a welcome sight for locals in the LGBTQ community.

"It's surprising. I never expected something like this to happen in Columbia, which is really nice," said an attendee.

Right now, another Tennessee law which bans most gender-affirming care is also being challenged in court.