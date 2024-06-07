Pride Month in full swing: Organizers of Pulaski Pride prepare for Saturday's festival

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Pride Month reaches its peak, communities across Middle Tennessee are gearing up for celebrations. In Pulaski, the anticipation is high as event founders prepare for their festival on Saturday.

The Quinones moved to Pulaski hoping for a welcoming environment. However, they were quickly reminded of the town’s history.

“People were like, ‘Pulaski is the founding place of the KKK,’ so we were like, ‘What did we do?’” Layla Quinones said.

As an interracial LGBTQ+ couple raising a family in a new town, their concerns were understandable. But they soon found support.

“We’ve met so many nice people. We have made family down here. Really good people,” said Erika Quinones.

The desire to give back to their community led to the inception of Pulaski Pride. The first year was a success, but the second year faced some resistance.

“It was a few select people that felt the need to make us an example. ‘You can’t do this here. It’s not what Pulaski is about,’” Layla said.

The backlash became overwhelming, eventually costing them their business.

“We knew there would be sacrifices, and losing our business was one of them,” Layla said. The couple took a year off from hosting Pride, passing the responsibility to another organization.

“It was rough. It was sad, but it was OK. We believe in God, and our faith is strong. That’s what kept us together and kept us going,” Layla shared.

This year, the Quinones family is back at the helm, ready to spread love and acceptance.

“Come get loved on by us,” Layla invited.

They are determined to redefine Pulaski’s reputation and believe Pulaski Pride is a step toward positive change.

“No matter what people have said or how they make you feel, God loves them beyond, and that’s just that,” Layla said.

Pulaski Pride kicks off Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at W.D. Savage Park. Music City Prep, one of the major sponsors this year, has helped make the festival a reality.

They're still looking for sponsors to help support the festival.