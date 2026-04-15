Prison program in Tenn. empowers inmates to train service dogs for people in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inmates at the Tennessee Department of Correction have a new opportunity to do good in their community by training service dogs for people in need through a program called Retrieving Independence.

The program operates in three state prisons, including the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Since 2012, more than 100 service dogs have graduated, and over 20 are currently in training.

For Elani Etter, an English Lab named Rousey is a lifeline. Rousey helps manage Etter's anxiety and assists with her daily medical needs.

"This is my little girl. My skilled home companion from RI. She will help me mitigate some of my issues in an easier way. So remind me when to take my meds, bring my inhaler to me, get me off the couch, get me outside," Etter explained.

Eligible dogs spend their days training with inmates like Brandy. "To give back to a community I've taken so much from it's humbling and all sense of pride at the same time," Brandy said.

Jordan Clark, warden at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, noted the dedication of the incarcerated trainers.

"Five of the women who are trainers are also CPRs—certified peer recovery specialists—and 10 of them are in college courses at the facility," Clark said.

The hard work culminates in a graduation ceremony where trainers pass the leash to the permanent owners.

Lauren Dougall, CEO of Retrieving Independence, said the ceremonies are special moments for everyone involved.

"It never ceases to amaze me how gracious and wonderful the inmates would be passing on the dog," Dougall said.

"It’s an enormous amount of emotion going through both of us—passing the leash and getting this dog that everyone put so much love into," Etter said.

Etter believes the program belongs in prisons, with the proof of its success on the leash.

Retrieving Independence is currently looking for volunteers to help care for the dogs when they leave the prison once a month. You can support RI by buying anything off their Amazon Wishlist. Also, donations to the RI Scholarship Fund help place service dogs at little to no cost—ensuring they’re accessible to those who need them most.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.