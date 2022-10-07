Private parking lot in Nashville charges man $173 in tickets for a truck. He says it isn't his.

It's happened to all of us — you stay too long in a parking spot, and you end up with a ticket.

But the problem for an Overton County man is he said he's never parked in the lots he got tickets for.

Metropolis is the Nashville-based parking company that Ralph Barnes said sent him two parking tickets this week in the mail.

But Barnes says neither he nor his truck has been in Nashville for months.

A comparison of the truck in the picture on the tickets and Ralph's truck proves they aren't the same.

Barnes says because of all this, he figured the tickets were a scam — but Metropolis is a real parking company.

This week a representative told Barnes they denied his violation dispute, and there's no chance for an appeal.

Metropolis charged Barnes a total of $173 between the two tickets.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Metropolis for comment about this case. We did not immediately hear back.