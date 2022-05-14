Pro-choice rights activists set to march in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across the country on Saturday May 14, people will rally to show their support for pro-choice rights. They're calling it the ‘Bans Off Our Bodies” Day of Action.

This comes after the leak that seems to indicate the U.S. Supreme Court plans to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. Rallies are being held all throughout Tennessee today for this national movement, including in Nashville.

Saturday's rally begins at noon. Supporters will meet at Legislative Plaza and march to the Federal Courthouse on Church Street. All involved will be fighting to protect women's rights to choose.

You can find other rallies near you here.

During the rally, participants will urge elected officials to pass legislation to protect abortion access and call on the Biden Administration to protect access to safe, legal abortion.

Doctors said banning abortion won't stop it, it will just drive some of it underground. They believe it could drive women to a haven state, like California, to have an abortion, which puts Tennesseans far away from a practitioner if they have complications or need to follow up.