Producer, friend shares unheard Little Richard recording, good memories of rock 'n' roll legend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new documentary is celebrating the life and influence of a music great. It's someone who called Nashville home for years. With everyone talking about that performer again, a friend is sharing stories and a bit of unheard music.

"I have been very fortunate," said music producer Larry Ferguson. "I have worked with some of the greatest people in show business."

Larry's gotten to know true legends in studios and through his web series, Mr. Nashville Talks. Among his guests have included Dolly Parton, Mo'Nique, Leslie Jordan, Lily Tomlin, and Marla Gibbs. All of them have been amazing to meet, trailblazers and icons.

One meeting in a studio was something special.

"Oh, Little Richard, yeah," Larry smiled. "It was like watching a master painter paint."

Little Richard is connected to countless stories in rock 'n' roll. He was friends with James Brown, and influenced everyone from Elvis to Prince. Janis Joplin sang live duets with him, the Rolling Stones opened shows for him, and the Beatles considered him one of the all-time greats. There's a reason Little Richard's called the architect of rock 'n' roll.

"It all goes back to Little Richard," said Larry. "He seriously created the genre that we know today, really. We wouldn't have Michael Jackson without Little Richard."

Larry knew how electric Little Richard's performances could be, having seen him perform with Dolly at Dollywood. A few years ago, Larry brought Richard in to record a track for a tribute album to legendary gospel singer Dottie Rambo.

"I was starstruck when I met Little Richard," said Larry. "I knew I was in the presence of greatness. This is something that would never be repeated in my lifetime."

Then came a grand surprise. Larry ended up being good friends with Little Richard, bonding through scripture.

"I think that was one thing," Larry said. "We were both Christian. There was another thing. He said I treated him with respect. He didn't really like talking about music or show business or anything like that. He wanted to talk about the Bible."

Three years after Little Richard's death, his influence on music is back in focus with the release of the documentary, "Little Richard: I Am Everything." Larry's hoping to release that Dottie Rambo tribute album this year through a partnership with the Sweetsong Nashville label. Larry let us have a quick listen to the unreleased Richard track.

"He sought out people," said Larry. "He loved people. He could tell if you were real or not. I didn't want anything from him other than friendship, and that meant a lot to him. [The song] reminds me of him which makes me smile, makes me sad cause he's gone. It really makes me thank God that he was my friend, that I got to be in that moment, and I got to spend that time with him, and we got to make his very last recording."