Professional Educators of Tennessee leader slams new letter grades for Tennessee public schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's not just your students bringing home Christmas break report cards. For the first time ever, Tennessee public schools have grades of their own.

If you crunch the numbers, only 17% of schools got an A. Within that, 25% of schools in Tennessee got a D or F. In all, 19 Tennessee counties had at least one school in their district with a failing grade.

"I’m not sure it’s really reflective of everything that should be included in what makes a good school," said J.C. Bowman of Professional Educators of Tennessee.

Bowman said he has a real problem with how the state came up with these scores.

"It’s so hinged on a giant statewide test. So, you’ve got achievement and growth," Bowman said. "You want to look at the number of special needs kids that you have, the number of kids from poverty that are factored in and they are somewhat included on the growth piece of this —but it’s such a small portion of it."

Beyond being frustrated with the methodology, Bowman also thinks it's not a coincidence they picked this week to release the grades.

"Even the supporters would say that it looks obvious that there’s a connection between the two," he said.

The law to issue letter grades for schools passed in 2016 but it was only implemented this year. Bowman thinks it has to do with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's push to expand school vouchers to all 95 Tennessee counties. With that in mind, Bowman thinks it's only fair that if the voucher expansion passes, private schools should also be graded at the same standard.

"If we’re going to get vouchers, then those private schools need to be held to the same standards that we are held to," said Bowman.

In the meantime, he worries that schools labeled as failing will struggle to attract teachers and administrators.

"Who’s going to go to a D or F school now? I think you’re going to see the teacher shortage expand," said Bowman.

That could mean already struggling schools may be forced to stay that way.

Currently, there's no specific punishment for schools that score either a D or F, but they could receive more scrutiny from the Tennessee Department of Education.

If you'd like to see how your student's school did, click here.