Program aims to renovate, preserve historic Tennessee buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a big success last year, a program that aims to preserve and renovate historic buildings in Tennessee is back.

"Gov. Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly approved a second round for this program in April 2022 after overwhelming support and interest in the first year," the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said in a press release.

The state wants to hear from people who own historic buildings. They can submit letters of intent until June 15 to see if their property is eligible for a grant. The letters will be sent to TNECD and the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Following the letters of intent is the actual application. It opens on June 30 and runs until August 19.

This program saw a lot of success last year, when $4.8 million was provided for the first round of the program.

Three Middle Tennessee properties have benefited from the program: Peppers Market in Lawrenceburg, Murphy House in Clarksville and Gamble House in Columbia.

"This program will be highly competitive, and applications will be scored based on project need, impact, overall plan, financing, feasibility, support and location," TNECD said.

A webinar is set for Thursday at 12 p.m. where people can learn more about the letters of intent and program guidelines.