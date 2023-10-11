Program for first-year college students needs more mentors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a program that was the first of its kind across the nation: The Tennessee Promise.

The program has sent thousands of high school graduates to two-year colleges for free.

A cornerstone of the program is taking part in a mentorship program.

"A few of us who were younger professionals back then signed up to be mentors for high school seniors, sounded like a great opportunity, and started working with kids," Kasey Vatter, a mentor, said.

From that small start, the Tennessee Achieves mentor program grew, mentoring hundreds of thousands of kids since. But one group that helps find mentors says they don't have enough to meet the current need.

"I think that we take for granted that it's easy for everyone, and it's not," Vatter continued.

The TN Achieves program links Tennessee Promise students to a mentor.

In their first year in college, the mentor helps not with academic subjects or large-scale advising, but as someone there as support to answer the little things, even down to what M-W-F might mean on a class schedule.

"It's not a significant time investment, it's just being able to answer questions," Vatter said. "It has a huge impact."

But right now, statewide, Tennessee Achieves has only recruited enough mentors to meet just 58% of the need. In sumner county, home to Vol State, they have only enough mentors for 51% of the need.

Kasey says the mentoring is easy and something everyone should consider.

"It's well worth it, the reward you will receive is far beyond the time you will invest," she said. "It just feels good to be an encourager."

Here is more information on becoming a TN Achieves mentor.