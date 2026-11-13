Program to provide free home improvements to some low-income residents impacted by Winter Storm Fern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell announced a program to provide free home improvements to some residents impacted by Winter Storm Fern.

PowerBack Nashville is a pilot program and will provide up to 100 households with a professional home energy assessment, free LED light bulbs, faucet aerators, and other resources.

The Mayor’s Office said of the 100 households, 25 to 30 will get a full package of no-cost insulation, air sealing, HVAC, and duct cleaning.

“A home with lower bills is one a family can afford to stay in,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “A stronger, better-insulated home is one that can be passed down, a resource that serves a family for generations. And a more prepared city is one where neighbors are safer when extreme weather strikes.”

More information is available here