Program to provide free home improvements to some low-income residents impacted by Winter Storm Fern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell announced a program to provide free home improvements to some residents impacted by Winter Storm Fern.
PowerBack Nashville is a pilot program and will provide up to 100 households with a professional home energy assessment, free LED light bulbs, faucet aerators, and other resources.
The Mayor’s Office said of the 100 households, 25 to 30 will get a full package of no-cost insulation, air sealing, HVAC, and duct cleaning.
“A home with lower bills is one a family can afford to stay in,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “A stronger, better-insulated home is one that can be passed down, a resource that serves a family for generations. And a more prepared city is one where neighbors are safer when extreme weather strikes.”
More information is available here
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North Nashville lost a passionate advocate and historian with the passing of Lorenzo Washington. I had the pleasure to get to know him while working on a story and left with a wealth of information and appreciation for how Jefferson Street shaped the sound of Music City. Aaron Cantrell shows us how Lorenzo will forever be part of that.
- Carrie Sharp