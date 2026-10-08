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Project officials for new Nissan Stadium share construction update

Construction remains on target for a February completion, clearing the way for year-round marquee events and the Titans' 2027 NFL season.
Construction on Nashville's new enclosed Nissan Stadium remains strictly on schedule for a February 2027 completion. The early spring timeline ensures the $2.1 billion, 60,000-seat venue will be ready to host concerts, major sporting events, and TSU football well ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ fall kickoff.
New Nissan Stadium Remains on Track for Early 2027 Grand Opening Ahead of NFL Season
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Excitement is building across Music City as construction on the new enclosed Nissan Stadium stays strictly on schedule, setting up a massive year-round entertainment transformation for the East Bank. Project officials are sharing their September construction update and the progress is moving faster than you think.

Officials confirm the multi-billion-dollar, 60,000-seat venue remains on track for completion in February 2027. The early spring timeline ensures the state-of-the-art facility will be fully operational well ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ 2027 NFL kickoff.

Thanks to its weather-proof translucent roof and climate-controlled design, the stadium will no longer be limited to seasonal outdoor play. City leaders and stadium organizers expect to book marquee national sporting events, major international concert tours, and Tennessee State University football games year-round, regardless of Middle Tennessee's unpredictable weather.

Crews have already made massive strides inside and outside the venue, including installing the first batch of lower-bowl seating, mounting the exterior "Nissan Stadium" signage, and beginning work on the dynamic LED exterior lights.

Titans officials are expected to begin releasing preliminary event schedules and ticket waitlist details early next year as construction nears its final phases.

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The skies were closed on 9/11. A Nashville phone call helped save a baby’s life

September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”

- Rhori Johnston

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!