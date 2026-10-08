Project officials for new Nissan Stadium share construction update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Excitement is building across Music City as construction on the new enclosed Nissan Stadium stays strictly on schedule, setting up a massive year-round entertainment transformation for the East Bank. Project officials are sharing their September construction update and the progress is moving faster than you think.

Officials confirm the multi-billion-dollar, 60,000-seat venue remains on track for completion in February 2027. The early spring timeline ensures the state-of-the-art facility will be fully operational well ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ 2027 NFL kickoff.

Thanks to its weather-proof translucent roof and climate-controlled design, the stadium will no longer be limited to seasonal outdoor play. City leaders and stadium organizers expect to book marquee national sporting events, major international concert tours, and Tennessee State University football games year-round, regardless of Middle Tennessee's unpredictable weather.

Crews have already made massive strides inside and outside the venue, including installing the first batch of lower-bowl seating, mounting the exterior "Nissan Stadium" signage, and beginning work on the dynamic LED exterior lights.

Titans officials are expected to begin releasing preliminary event schedules and ticket waitlist details early next year as construction nears its final phases.

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