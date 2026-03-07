Project update: A new children's museum could be part of the East Bank development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A museum could be coming to one of the most talked-about pieces of land in Music City: the East Bank Development.

An ownership group announced the possibility of the Music City Children's Museum, which would likely be built on the East Bend, a part of the former metal scrapyard site.

What's to become of the East Bank has been a conversation for decades.

"The Gulch took 25 years to build, and this is 43 acres, and so it's a multi-decade project," explained Metro council member Jacob Kupin.

"We have little spots, right? We have the Adventure Science Center, the Frist Art Museum. So we have little places around town for kids to access, but not a full neighborhood," he said of the future of the East Bend and the possibility of a children's museum. "I think it just showcases that, you know, there are efforts to make this a family family-friendly neighborhood."

While nothing is set in stone, including the museum, it's a sign this much-anticipated project is moving forward.

"This is a site that multiple generations of Nashvillians have waited to see what's going to come here, what's going to happen, so that process is starting now," concluded Kupin.

Kupin said the council met Thursday night to build out what the rest of the development could look like. A rezoning hearing will happen in April. After that, a timeline on the project could become clearer.

